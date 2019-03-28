St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Gregory T. "Tom" Lawler Jr.

Lawler Jr. Gregory T. Tom passed away Saturday, March 24, surrounded by family at his side. Loving husband of Brenda (nee Cooper); beloved father of Shannon (Jonathan) Suhre and Gregory Lawler III; dearest G-pa of Nicholas, Xander, Calli, Charlotte & Winnie. Services: Memorial visitation on Saturday, Mar. 30, from 1-3 p.m. followed by service at 3 p.m. Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MO Dept. of Conservation Donations, PO Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019
