Ragouzis, Gregory William

Born on September 5, 1954, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. Son of William and Cora "Coby" (Miller) Ragouzis. Gregory is survived by loving siblings: Michael (Susie) Ragouzis, Penny (Phil) Greene, Andrew Ragouzis, all of St. Louis, Missouri. Niece: Sofia Ragouzis-Roman of St. Louis. Nephew: Paul (Sarah) Ragouzis of Mount Vernon, Illinois. Gregory's kind heart and sense of humor will be missed by all. Gregory was preceded in death by his parents. Private family services will be held through Meyer Funeral Home - Bishop Chapel in Greenup, Illinois. Condolences may be left at www.meyerfh.com.