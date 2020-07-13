1/1
Gregory William Ragouzis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ragouzis, Gregory William

Born on September 5, 1954, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. Son of William and Cora "Coby" (Miller) Ragouzis. Gregory is survived by loving siblings: Michael (Susie) Ragouzis, Penny (Phil) Greene, Andrew Ragouzis, all of St. Louis, Missouri. Niece: Sofia Ragouzis-Roman of St. Louis. Nephew: Paul (Sarah) Ragouzis of Mount Vernon, Illinois. Gregory's kind heart and sense of humor will be missed by all. Gregory was preceded in death by his parents. Private family services will be held through Meyer Funeral Home - Bishop Chapel in Greenup, Illinois. Condolences may be left at www.meyerfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved