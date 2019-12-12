O'Connor, Greta M.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Deacon Edward T. O'Connor; loving mother of Dr. Thomas E. (Diane) O'Connor, Eileen A. (James) Murphy, Dennis J. (Melissa) O'Connor, Mary Patrice Koenig, Theresa J. (Scott) Goodman and the late Mary O'Connor; dear grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Monday, December 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham Ave., 63109 with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at

12:00 p.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Greta's name may be made to , Greater Missouri Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com