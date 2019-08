Ripley, Grover C.

on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Dear brother of Evelyn Lunte, and the late Virginia Owens and Shirley Krekeler; our dear uncle, cousin, great-uncle, great-great-uncle and a friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kriegshauser West, 9450 Olive Blvd., on Monday, August 26 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thence to Jefferson Barracks Cemetery for Military Honors and interment.

Memorials to the appreciated.

www.kriegshausermortuary.com