Moeller, Gus 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty Moeller (nee Helker) for 64 years; loving father of Dale (Carol), Mike (Sandy), and Sandy (Scott) Stuck; cherished grandfather of Steven, Jessica (Evan) Looby, Jason, Emily, Samantha, Kaitlyn Stuck, and Ashley Stuck; treasured great-grandfather of Angelina and Ezra; dear friend to many. Gus proudly served his country as a United States Marine in the Korean War. He was a St. Louis Police Officer for 30 years before retiring in 1986. Gus was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, naturally, and participated in the yearly charity softball game against the retired St. Louis Cardinals. He was a hard working, dedicated family man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services: A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles). Services will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday at Hutchens-Stygar. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to . www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gus Moeller.
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019