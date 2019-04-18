Marsh, Guy Patrick 58, formerly of St. Louis, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Martinez, Ca. Loving son of the late Carmen Osborn and Lawrence Marsh. Beloved brother of Mike Marsh (Debbie), John Marsh, Kay McNeil (Greg), Kim Marsh (Michael) and the late Thomas James Marsh. Cherished brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Guy was an accomplished guitarist singer/songwriter. He loved all sports, especially the San Francisco Giants. A private family service is pending. Memorials to St Patrick's Center 800 N. Tucker, St. Louis, Mo. 63101.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019