Buss, Gwendolyn Raines Wife of the late Charles T. Buss, died on May 3rd, 2020 at age 99. Gwen was a retiree of General American Life Insurance Company and a long time member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She is survived by a loving family in Oklahoma and many dear friends. Services are planned at Centenary United Methodist Church, 16th & Olive on Sunday, July 19th, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions will be appreciated to the Michael W. Tooley Labyrinth and Prayer Garden, Centenary United Methodist Church, St. Louis, MO 63103. Online condolences at ambrusterchapel.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.