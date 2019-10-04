St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
H. Alberta Domian French

H. Alberta Domian French Obituary

Domian French, H. Alberta

(nee Smith) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Domian Sr. and Charles L. French; loving mother of Joseph (Donna), Thomas (Lori), Lawrence (Denise), David (Sue), Gregory (Carol) Domian, Mary (John) Sittler and the late Daniel (surviving Pam) Domian; cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 17; dear sister of Camille Costello and the late Dorothy Schmidt and Millie Lakowski.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Monday, October 7, 9:30 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Mary Culver Home appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019
