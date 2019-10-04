|
Domian French, H. Alberta
(nee Smith) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Domian Sr. and Charles L. French; loving mother of Joseph (Donna), Thomas (Lori), Lawrence (Denise), David (Sue), Gregory (Carol) Domian, Mary (John) Sittler and the late Daniel (surviving Pam) Domian; cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 17; dear sister of Camille Costello and the late Dorothy Schmidt and Millie Lakowski.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Monday, October 7, 9:30 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Mary Culver Home appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019