Lebman, Hadassah

October 29, 2019. Devoted and beloved wife of Sanford "Buddy" Lebman for 72 years; dear mother and mother-in-law of Vicki Oren (Haim) of Kibbutz Ginegar, Israel, Ruth Long (Barry) of Vancouver and the late Sam Lebman; dear grandmother of Dekel Oren (Gali), Benji Oren (Taryn), Mati Oren, Charlie Long and Zoe Long; dear great-grandmother of Yoav, Ido, Eyal, Roni, Tomer, Tamar and Shailee Oren; daughter of late Sam Kesner and late Bessie Essman Kesner; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Sylvester Kesner (late Rose) and the late Melba Rich (late Lou). Dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Dass will be remembered for her warm heart, kind and caring ways, her quiet strength, loyalty, humility, and love of family and friends.

Services: Visitation 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 30 at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road. Funeral service follows at 11:30 a.m. Private interment. Memorial contributions preferred to the Jeffrey B. Stiffman Rabbinic Chair Endowment Fund at Congregation Shaare Emeth and the Saul Mirowitz Community Day School. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE