Gnatek, Hailee Marie

16, of St. Louis, MO passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother Jan Foerster; and grandparents June & Linton Kneemiller. She is survived by her guardians Jill & Charles Gail; father Joseph Gnatek, siblings Dana (Jason) Alexander and Scott (Holly) Latham; grandparents William & Karen Gnatek; she was a beloved aunt, niece, cousin and friend.

Memorials in honor of Hailee Gnatek to Mid America Transplant, 1110 Highlands Plaza Drive, Suite 110, St. Louis, MO 63110

Services: Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2nd from 1-5 p.m., JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS SOUTH COUNTY (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) Services on Monday, February 3rd at 10 a.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS SOUTH COUNTY (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery.