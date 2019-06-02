Simpkin, Hal D. Hal D. Simpkin, beloved husband of 40 years to Chris Busby Simpkin, died May 30, 2019, at age 89. Hal will be remembered for his smile, wit, problem-solving abilities, willingness to help others and his love of God. He was the dearest father of Michele (Tom) Beger, Angela, Dave and Tom Simpkin, and dearest stepfather to Dave (Robin) and Bob (Laura) Busby. He is blessed with many grandchildren: Lisa (Todd), Brian (Mandi), Christine (Jeremy), Gregory, Rachel (Tony), Jim (Kristen), Dana, Angela, Robert Jr, Mallory, Katie and Paul; cherished greatgrandfather of Emma, Madilyn, Ian, Sophie, Brian Jr, Bradley, Benjamin, Brenden, Jaxson, Addison, T.J., Alyssa, Hailey, Kaylee and Jasper; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. After 38 years in Flight Test at McDonnell Douglas Corporation, Hal retired in 1991 and obtained a real estate agent and broker's license. He was a member of the St. Louis Writer's Guild and in his 80s wrote two fiction books which were published: G-Eye and The Log Cabin Gas Station. He also had some short stories published. He served on the Board of St. Joseph Institute for the Deaf and earned a Master of Science Degree from The Lindenwood Colleges (now Lindenwood University). His many interests included family history, travel, golf, the MUNY, and just about anything you can imagine. The only thing he didn't like was buttermilk. We will miss him. He donated his body to St Louis University. A memorial service will be held at St. Richard Church, 11223 Schuetz Rd., Mon., June 10 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions to the , Mercy Hospice, or a will be appreciated.

