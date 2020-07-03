Earthman, Hallie B. Jr.

age 89, Passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 peacefully at his home. Hallie was born on June 21, 1931 in Conroe, TX. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gayle Marie Earthman. Hallie was a loving father to Don H. (Diane) Earthman, Kyle F. (Melissa) Earthman and the late Carla S. Melton. Loving grandfather to Capt. Clayton C. (Regina) Melton and Madeleine N. Melton; great-grandfather to Jackson and Liam Melton and friend to many.

Hallie retired after a successful career of 40 years with Travelers Insurance Co. He was a proud member and deacon of the South County Baptist Church. Hallie was an avid golfer with 4 hole-in-ones to his credit.

Services: Visitation at South County Baptist Church, 12995 Tesson Ferry Rd. (63128), on Monday, July 6, 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Masks Required. He will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude contributions to be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org) KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE