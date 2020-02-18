Nove, Hannan "Roy"

February 17, 2020, 85 years old. Beloved husband of Marcia Rosenfield Nove for 58 years; dear father of Barry Nove of Alexandria, VA and Sheri Nove; dear grandfather of Sarah Nove; dear son of the late Barney and the late Rose Nove; dear brother of the late Sally Kaplan; dear uncle of Richard Kaplan of Detroit, MI.

Hannan was born in Detroit, MI and settled in St. Louis in 1960. He was a two time past president of Tpheris Israel Chevra Kadisha (TICK), an electrical engineer, who worked at McDonald Douglas, then Emerson Electric for 26 years, and was nationally renowned for his work in power supplies. He had an MBA from St. Louis University, and a degree from Wayne State. For a brief time he managed his in-law's women's ready to wear store in Collinsville, IL, The Hollywood Shop, which closed in the mid-1970s.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, February 19th, 10:00 a.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Blvd., followed by funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery- White Road. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.