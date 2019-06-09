Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Dr. Harley Albert Paul Krieger. View Sign Service Information Baue Funeral & Memorial Center 3950 W. Clay St. Charles , MO 63301 (636)-946-7811 Send Flowers Obituary

Krieger, Rev. Dr. Harley Albert Paul age 94, was born May 5, 1925 in New Ulm, Minnesota to Henry F. Krieger and Hertha Radke Krieger. He died on June 5, 2019 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri with his family by his side. Pastor Krieger was the devoted husband of Mary Louise (Glauert) Krieger who preceded him in death in August of 2018. The couple were married for 70 years before her passing. Pastor Krieger was the dedicated father of Carolyn Sue Krieger Graves (Bill), Paul Harley Krieger (Janis), Mark Harley Krieger and Laura Louise Krieger Davidson (Mark) and cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren: Jessica and Joel Graves, Matthew Krieger (Rachel), Kim Krieger Martin (Ben), Rachel Krieger, Leah Krieger Mulfinger (Mark), Richelle Davidson, Jenna Davidson Baskin (Robert) and Krista Davidson. Harley and Mary Lou also have 4 great-grandchildren: Nyle and Barrett Krieger, Ava Martin, and Elliot Mulfinger. Harley was also preceded in death by his two brothers Henry and Harold and a sister, Harriet. Memorial donations can be made to the Elmhurst College Rev. Harley A Krieger Scholarship or a charity of our choice. Make checks payable to Elmhurst College designated in the memo to the Rev. Harley A. Krieger Scholarship and mailed to 190 South Prospect Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO where a Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the same location on Tuesday, June 11, at Noon. Visit





