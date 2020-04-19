Harley "Ralph" Lehmann
1927 - 2020
Lehmann, Harley 'Ralph' Wed., April 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine Lehmann (nee Cedeck); dear father of the late Stephen (Ann) Lehmann, Bruce (Linda) Lehmann, Theresa (Robert) Kuenzle and Laurie (Donald) Nosal. Services: Visitation Mon., April 20, 4-7 p.m. Service and interment private. Please see funeral home website for full obituary and visitation instructions. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
20
Visitation
4:00 - 7:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home (Two people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. An attendant will be outside to take your name and phone number and then you can wait in your car until your turn to pay your respects to the family.)
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your family is in our prayers. May you find strength from God and your loved ones during this difficult time. Much love
Charlie and Martha Glisson
Friend
Will miss our beloved neighbor
Sukolics
With deepest sympathies, I pray for strength for your family in your time of grieving.
Jeffrey Beckmann
Friend
Laurie, we only met your dad several times but always came away thinking, "what a nice man" and that was obviously true since he and your mom raised such nice children. He won't ever be forgotten, just look at your children and grand children, he's there, always will be! In the meantime, you, your mom and your whole family are in our prayers.
Leo & Anita Beckmann
Friend
So sorry for your loss:-(. You are in our thoughts & prayers. May our Lord bless you & grant him eternal peace. XOXO
Karen Meara
Friend
