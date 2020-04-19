Lehmann, Harley 'Ralph' Wed., April 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine Lehmann (nee Cedeck); dear father of the late Stephen (Ann) Lehmann, Bruce (Linda) Lehmann, Theresa (Robert) Kuenzle and Laurie (Donald) Nosal. Services: Visitation Mon., April 20, 4-7 p.m. Service and interment private. Please see funeral home website for full obituary and visitation instructions. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.