Schlegel, Harold Anthony Jr. Fortified with the Sacraments of our Holy Mother Church on Thurs., May 2, 2019. Son of Harold A. Schlegel, Sr. and Dorothy M. Schlegel (nee Gehl), deceased. Beloved big brother to his sister, Beth. Friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass Thurs., May 9, 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church. Interment Gatewood Gardens Cemetery. Visitation Wed., 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at CHULICK FUNERAL HOME, 5611 S. Grand Blvd. Harold spent his career teaching in the St. Louis Public High Schools, retiring in 2004. He loved learning and life, and will be terribly missed. Donations to a .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 8, 2019