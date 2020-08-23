Jones, Harold Eugene "Gene"

November 24, 1921 - August 21, 2020. Survived by daughter, Joye Jones Hengst (Joe), Barnhart; son, Dana Jones, St. Louis; grandchildren, Jennifer Hengst, Los Angeles, CA and David Hengst, York, PA; very special cousin James Reaser, St. Louis. A proud Air Force veteran and leader in Boy Scouts, Sojourners, and many other organizations.

Services: Private interment with military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Celebration of life at a later date. Contributions to the Shriners Hospital, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 or Sappington House Library of Americana Trust, 1015 S. Sappington, Crestwood, MO 63126.