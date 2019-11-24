Harold G. Rathmann

Rathmann, Harold G.

of St. Louis, MO, on Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Rathmann (nee Kistenmacher). Cherished father of Patricia (the late Terry) Killian, Jim (Becky), Steve (Janet) and the late Michael Rathmann. Loving grandfather of Matt (Sarah) and Jon (Kelly) Rathmann, Jennifer (Bo) Bunton, Michelle and Andrew (Danielle) Rathmann and great-grandfather of 5.

Harold was inducted into the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991 and into the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame in 1993.

Services: Funeral service to be held at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO on Tues., Nov. 26 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation Mon., Nov., 25 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
