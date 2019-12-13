Nielsen, Harold H.

97 yrs., fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mabel Nielsen (nee Reiker) for 75 wonderful years; loving father of Patricia (Gary) Kleeschulte and Stan (Jeanne) Nielsen; cherished grandfather of Jacqueline (David) Byrd, Helen (Mark) Rogles, Laura Modica, William (Lisa) Kleeschulte and Jeffrey Nielsen; dear great-grandfather of 9; brother, brother-in-law, uncle , great-uncle and friend of many.

Services: Funeral procession 9:15 a.m., Monday, December 16 from HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Rd., to St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, 2650 Parker Rd., for a 10 a.m. Mass. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sunday., December 15th.

In lieu of flowers donations to in memory of Harold would be appreciated. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery.

