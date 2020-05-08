Evangelista, Harold J. 92, passed May 1, 2020. He was the devoted husband of 50 years to Lorraine (nee Petrella); father of Deborah, Robin, Christopher, and Vanessa; father-in-law to Frank McLaughlin, Fred Joshu, and the late Kent Heitholt. Dear grandfather of Vincent and Kali Heitholt, Christopher and Danielle McLaughlin, Megan Lee, Emily Joshu, and great grandfather to Hermione Heitholt. He was a loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Oldest child of Joseph and Fannie (nee Cignarelli) Evangelista, was born on Sept. 14, 1927. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Lorraine, son Christopher, brother Joseph, and son-in-law Kent Heitholt. Before marrying Lorraine, he proudly served in the Navy during World War II. Harold served as Mayor of Black Jack for 26 years. He was a Melvin Jones Fellow of the Lions Club in Black Jack and Lake St Louis.



