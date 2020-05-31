Harold J. Wennemann
Wennemann, Harold J. 91, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, May 25, 2020. Beloved brother of Dorothy, Eugene and the late Roy, James and Donald; dear brother-in-law of Joan, Jacquelyn and the late Maureen; our dear uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: A Memorial Mass and Interment at J.B. National Cemetery will be held at a later date. KUTIS SOCO SERVICE


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
