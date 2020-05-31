Wennemann, Harold J. 91, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, May 25, 2020. Beloved brother of Dorothy, Eugene and the late Roy, James and Donald; dear brother-in-law of Joan, Jacquelyn and the late Maureen; our dear uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: A Memorial Mass and Interment at J.B. National Cemetery will be held at a later date. KUTIS SOCO SERVICE
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.