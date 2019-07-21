Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold L. Levin Ph.D.. View Sign Service Information Berger Memorial Chapel 9430 Olive Blvd St Louis , MO 63132 (314)-361-0622 Send Flowers Obituary

Levin, Ph.D., Harold L. Professor Emeritus of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, beloved father and grandfather, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 90. During his illustrious career at Washington University, Professor Levin received an Excellence in Teaching Award from the Council of Students of Arts and Sciences, two Outstanding Teaching Awards in the Natural Sciences from the Arts and Sciences Council of Students, and the Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence from the Washington University Alumni Association. His students loved his charismatic and humorous class lectures, which included impromptu artistic renditions on the blackboard, engaging even the most disinterested undergraduates in his passion for science. In addition to teaching and research in the area of invertebrate paleontology, Doc Levin (as he was affectionately referred to by his students and colleagues), concurrently served as the Coordinator of Preprofessional Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences, guiding thousands of students through their undergraduate studies and into professional and graduate schools. He was a mentor and inspiration to all who sought his counsel. A prolific author, he wrote and illustrated numerous textbooks and laboratory studies in geology and paleontology. His authorship includes 11 editions of the popular geology textbook, The Earth Through Time. Throughout his life, he was committed to unraveling the earth's secrets by examining microscopic ancient invertebrates from the earth's sedimentary layers, to predict future changes and expose the deleterious effects of climate change on our planet. His extraordinary kindness, humility and unbounded generosity will not be forgotten by his daughter and five grandchildren, who he single-handedly rescued, protected and nourished. His most outstanding characteristic was his unwavering selflessness and deep capacity for unconditional lovingkindness. He is survived by his wife Kay, his children Linda, Stephen and Janet, the five grandchildren, who he raised and treated as his own children (Emily Wasserman, Natalie (Matt) Kingston, Mollie Wasserman, Eli Levin, Lillie Levin), and by grandson Noah Kaufman, and granddaughter Candis Levin. A private service was held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the National Park Service. Please visit





