|
|
McElvain, Harold "Mac"
94, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday February 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ina Mae "Priss" McElvain (nee Baker). Father of Steven (Patricia) McElvain, Margo (Mike) Giulvezan, Nedra (Les) Kohn, Rob (Hildy) McElvain, and Laura (Mark) Garanzini, and grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Brother to Ralph Clark McElvain and the late Mary Ruth Thorpe.
Services: Visitation Tuesday February 25th, 10:30am until time of Funeral Mass beginning at 11am at St. Peter's, Kirkwood. Interment National Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020