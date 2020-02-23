St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter's
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold McElvain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold "Mac" McElvain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold "Mac" McElvain Obituary

McElvain, Harold "Mac"

94, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday February 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ina Mae "Priss" McElvain (nee Baker). Father of Steven (Patricia) McElvain, Margo (Mike) Giulvezan, Nedra (Les) Kohn, Rob (Hildy) McElvain, and Laura (Mark) Garanzini, and grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Brother to Ralph Clark McElvain and the late Mary Ruth Thorpe.

Services: Visitation Tuesday February 25th, 10:30am until time of Funeral Mass beginning at 11am at St. Peter's, Kirkwood. Interment National Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the . www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now