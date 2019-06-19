Yalem, Harold Preston June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Stellar Yalem for 63 years; dear father of Ellyn Hloben and Rick (Lori) Yalem; loving grandfather of Corey (Lauren) Hloben and Taylor Yalem; dear great-grandfather of Stella, Scarlet and Simon Hloben; beloved brother of the late Adeline (Lester) Gallant and the late Robert Paul Yalem. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral service Friday, June 21, 10:30 a.m. at RINDSKOPF-ROTH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 5216 Delmar Blvd. Visitation with the family beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Jerry Kaiser and Irma Blank Cancer Research Fund, C/O The Foundation for Barnes- Jewish Hospital, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140, St.Louis, MO, 63110. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 19, 2019