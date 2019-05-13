Services Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois Road St. Louis , MO 63123 (314) 842-4458 Resources More Obituaries for Harold Grisham Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harold Richard "Rich" Grisham

Obituary Condolences Flowers Grisham, Harold Richard Rich of St. Louis, MO, passed away on May 10, 2019 from cancer at the age of 73. Rich started his impressive career at a young age. He served as a first lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps of the United States Army. He received an honorable discharge in 1968. That same year he received a bachelor's degree in pharmacy (later completing his doctorate) at the University of Oklahoma. In 1971, he and his family moved to St. Louis to attend Washington University School of Medicine, where he earned his master's degree in 1973 in hospital administration, having served his residency at Barnes Hospital. He joined the Barnes administration team in 1974, quickly becoming the Vice President of Barnes Hospital. He served in this role until 1981, when he continued his career and became the President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Anthony's Medical Center (now Mercy South). He was instrumental in the success of St. Anthony's Medical Center and was most proud of his work with his executive leadership team, the employees, the doctors, and their commitment to providing excellent healthcare to the South County community. After his distinguished tenure at St. Anthony's Medical Center, he became the President of Unity and finished out his career as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of United Healthcare of the Midwest, before retiring at age 51. Rich served many national, regional, and local associations including, American College of Hospital Administrators, Catholic Health Association, South County YMCA Board Member, Washington University Medical Center, Missouri Hospital Association, and was a longtime member of Sunset Country Club. After his retirement, he also served as President of Yacht Harbor Cove and Southpointe Marina in Windstar Country Club, Naples Florida. In 2001, he and Carla became residents of Naples, Florida, where he was an avid boater, fisherman, slow pitch softball player, and golfer. They enjoyed traveling the world together during their 54 years of marriage. As important and successful as his career was, he was most proud of his family and the legacy that lives on. He was born to Harold and Billie Grisham of Ponca City, Oklahoma. He met his wife Carla at Ponca City High School, where they were high school sweethearts. After graduation, they both attended the University of Oklahoma, and remained avid Boomer Sooner fans! They married in college in 1965. He is survived by his wife Carla, his son Richard (wife Lisa), his daughter Kristin (husband Randy), and five grandchildren who knew him has Daddy G Courtney Grisham, Kileigh Grisham, Lily Hall, Tyler Hall and Alexander Hall. He is also survived by his beloved brother David Grisham of Houston, Texas (wife Pat) and many extended family and friends that were a vital part of his life here on earth. Services: Please join us as we celebrate his life with visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois on Tues., May 14 from 5-9 p.m., then on Wednesday at Living Word United Methodist Church, 17315 Manchester Rd., Wildwood, MO 63038 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. Interment at Bethel U.M.C. Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made, if desired, to the following organizations: POHI Class of 1963 Scholarship Fund Ponca City Public Schools, Attn: Brenda Story, 613 East Grand, Ponca City, OK 74601, or Evans Scholars Foundation, One Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029 Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries