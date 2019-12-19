Stark, Harrell D. Sr.

Harrell D. Stark, Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home in Bolivar, MO, surrounded by a loving family.

He was born to Rev. Dewey and Zora Stark on November 1, 1934, in Camden, AR. In 1956 he married Marilynn Mooney and they had two sons, Harrell Jr. and Steven.

He was a graduate of Mtn. Home High School in Mtn. Home, AR, where he lettered in track and football. Harrell was a lifetime Baptist and was a member of the Rolla First Baptist Church in Rolla, MO.

He received his BA degree from Ouachita Baptist University and three higher degrees from University of MO, UMSL in St. Louis and St. Louis University. While in Ouachita he lettered four years in football and track and received the Elmo Cheney Award for the Outstanding Athlete of his Senior year.

Harrell served with the U.S. Marine Corp. on active duty from 1952-1960 and served several years in the reserves. While in the assignment of materiel officer at New River Air Station in Jacksonville, NC, he was honored to sign the requisition for the supplies to add safety devices to the helicopters in rescue operations for the first U.S. astronauts. Harrell was honorably discharged with the rank of captain.

He was in classroom instruction and educational administration for 23 years in the Parkway School District. He served as assistant principal in Parkway Central Senior and as principal of West and South Middle Schools. He retired in 1987 to Rolla, MO.

Harrell was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Dewey, and his son, Harrell Stark, Jr.

Survivors include wife Marilynn, son Steven (Jacki), grandsons Caleb (Abby) and Gavin (Emmy), and granddaughters Ashley Vest (Brian) and Kendal, seven great grandchildren, a brother, James (Rena) and sister-in-law, Peggy Mooney, and ten nieces and nephews.

Services: There will be a memorial service for Harrell on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 at Rolla First Baptist Church at 801 N. Cedar in Rolla, MO, with Dr. Robert Johnston conducting the service. At a later date the burial will be for the family at Six Crossings Farm in Duke, MO.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the youth group of Rolla First Baptist Church or to a .