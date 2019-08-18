Mueller, Harriet A.

(nee Panhorst) passed away August 10, 2019 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis and son David.

She is survived by her devoted daughter in law Patricia Mueller (Dave) Schetski, granddaughters Michele (Michael) Rodell, Christie Lawrence and great grandsons Jamie Lawrence, Jared (Josie) Rodell, Joseph Lawrence and Josiah Reece.

She was the happiest when she was outside working in her flower garden and soaking up the sun.

Services: There will be a memorial service held on September 23rd at Zion Lutheran Harvester at 10:00 a.m.

