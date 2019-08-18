Harriet A. Mueller

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriet A. Mueller.
Service Information
Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services
2115 Parkway Drive
Saint Peters, MO
63376
(636)-498-5300
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Harvester
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mueller, Harriet A.

(nee Panhorst) passed away August 10, 2019 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis and son David.

She is survived by her devoted daughter in law Patricia Mueller (Dave) Schetski, granddaughters Michele (Michael) Rodell, Christie Lawrence and great grandsons Jamie Lawrence, Jared (Josie) Rodell, Joseph Lawrence and Josiah Reece.

She was the happiest when she was outside working in her flower garden and soaking up the sun.

Services: There will be a memorial service held on September 23rd at Zion Lutheran Harvester at 10:00 a.m.

Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services. 636-498-5300.

Alternativefuneralcremation.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.