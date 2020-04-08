Harriet Bierman

Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Obituary
Bierman, Harriet

April 6, 2020, beloved wife of the late Leonard Bierman; dear mother and mother-in-law of the late Alan Bierman, Rick Bierman (Mindy), the late Elice Moriconi, Cindy Evans (Tom), Sheri Bierman and Jon Bierman (Jennifer); dear grandmother of Adam Bierman (Laura), Michael Bierman (Mary) and Lauren Helfer (Bryce), Alan and Katie Moriconi, Amy Polunsky (Jill) and Lee Polunsky, Isaac, Max and Abigail Bierman; dear daughter of the late Julius and the late Ida Kaplan; beloved great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, 63141. Visit

Bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020
