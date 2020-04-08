Bierman, Harriet

April 6, 2020, beloved wife of the late Leonard Bierman; dear mother and mother-in-law of the late Alan Bierman, Rick Bierman (Mindy), the late Elice Moriconi, Cindy Evans (Tom), Sheri Bierman and Jon Bierman (Jennifer); dear grandmother of Adam Bierman (Laura), Michael Bierman (Mary) and Lauren Helfer (Bryce), Alan and Katie Moriconi, Amy Polunsky (Jill) and Lee Polunsky, Isaac, Max and Abigail Bierman; dear daughter of the late Julius and the late Ida Kaplan; beloved great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, 63141. Visit

Bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE