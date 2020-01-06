St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
George, Harriet O.

(nee Operle) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of John A. George; dear mother of Martin (Shelly) George, Marie (Ralph Stinebrook) George and the late Angelos (surviving Janet) George; dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 3; dear sister of Martin (Sue) Operle and the late Mary (Jerry) Haunert; our dear aunt and friend.

Mrs. George was the owner and operator of Petlar Florist in Clayton, MO.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, January 8, 4-8 p.m. No funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Stray Rescue appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020
