George, Harriet O.
(nee Operle) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of John A. George; dear mother of Martin (Shelly) George, Marie (Ralph Stinebrook) George and the late Angelos (surviving Janet) George; dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 3; dear sister of Martin (Sue) Operle and the late Mary (Jerry) Haunert; our dear aunt and friend.
Mrs. George was the owner and operator of Petlar Florist in Clayton, MO.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, January 8, 4-8 p.m. No funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Stray Rescue appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020