Silverstone, Harriet Zamost

November 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald Allen Silverstone; dear mother and mother-in-law of Jeffrey Silverstone (Heidi); dear grandmother of Andrew Lane Silverstone and Adam Hunter Silverstone; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Marcia Grossman (late Burt); dear aunt of Sarah Silverstone, Brian Grossman (Cynthia) and Ellen Stern (Ricky); dear great-aunt of Mason, Max and Michael Stern, Braden and Ashley Grossman; our dear friend. She was a graduate of the National College of Education

Services: Memorial service Friday, November 8, 1:00 p.m., at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd. No visitiation before service.

Memorial contributions preferred to the National MS Society, Gateway Area Chapter, 12125 Woodcrest Executive Dr., #320, St. Louis, MO 63141. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.