St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Harrietta Dobberstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harrietta A. Dobberstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harrietta A. Dobberstein Obituary

Dobberstein, Harrietta A.

(nee Strother) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, at the age of 100, on Wednesday, December 18 , 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis P. Dobberstein; dear mother of Mary (Steven) Karten, Jim, Roger (Jessica) and the late Keith Dobberstein; dear grandmother of Cory, Eily (Scott), Sean (Ryan), Lauren (Pat), Emily (Dwane), Colin (Lissa), Kristen (Chris) and Kimberly (Drew); dear great-grandmother of 10; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, December 21, 10 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Mrs. Dobberstein was a member of Taste and See at St. Catherine Laboure. Contributions to St. Catherine Laboure parish appreciated. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harrietta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now