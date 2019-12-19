|
|
Dobberstein, Harrietta A.
(nee Strother) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, at the age of 100, on Wednesday, December 18 , 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis P. Dobberstein; dear mother of Mary (Steven) Karten, Jim, Roger (Jessica) and the late Keith Dobberstein; dear grandmother of Cory, Eily (Scott), Sean (Ryan), Lauren (Pat), Emily (Dwane), Colin (Lissa), Kristen (Chris) and Kimberly (Drew); dear great-grandmother of 10; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, December 21, 10 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Mrs. Dobberstein was a member of Taste and See at St. Catherine Laboure. Contributions to St. Catherine Laboure parish appreciated. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019