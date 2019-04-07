Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriette Lane Baggett. View Sign

Baggett, Harriette Lane 96, of Jefferson City, formerly of St. Louis, died March 31, 2019 at Jefferson City Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was a lifelong activist in religion, philosophy, social justice, and feminist causes. Harriette was born August 2, 1922 in St. Louis to James P. and Sallie Bodley Lane. She grew up in Kirkwood, MO and graduated from Visitation Academy in St. Louis in 1938, earned an AB from Maryville U. in 1942 and an MS from St. Louis U. in 1949. She studied philosophy at the U. of North Carolina at Chapel Hill earned a Master of Divinity degree at Christ SeminarySeminex in St. Louis in 1981. Harriette raised her five children in Boston, Chapel Hill, and Charleston, SC. She worked in analytical chemistry, managing political campaigns, and advocating for disadvantaged people. She was active in the Catholic Worker Community, working at Karen House, and as a pastoral and educational assistant at Visitation Catholic Church, as well as a counselor at Reproductive Health Services. She was also involved with the Women's Ordination Conference. After retiring she lived in Tallahassee, FL, Covington, KY, St. Louis, and Jefferson City, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her five children, Sallie Moore and Mary Lane Baggett of Chapel Hill, NC, Bill Baggett (Margaret) of Jefferson City, MO, Teresa Baggett of Hanahan, SC, and H. Lane Baggett (Kathy McCleaf) of Staunton, VA; two granddaughters, one grandson, and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, James P. Lane, Jr. and William B. Lane. Under the direction of Tyler M. Woods Funeral Director, Jefferson City, MO.

