Jackson, Jr. M.S., Harrison "Harry" J.

Born to Harry and Jessie Jackson in Topeka, KS on Wednesday, September 22, 1948. He was confirmed Lutheran at St. John Lutheran Church of Gary, Indiana at the age of 14. Harry made his transition on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Harry was a 36-year veteran Journalist and Editor with many service awards as a writer at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. In his life, he served as an adjunct professor of English, writing, documentary expression and history.

In addition to his journalism career, Harry had a great passion and was a highly achieved photographer of nature, landscapes, and wildlife. He also enjoyed great conversations on philosophy of pragmatic existentialism. Harry married his partner of many years, Jeanette Arnold on his birthday, Sunday, September 22, 2019. In attendance were his daughter, Theresa Rene'e Hogan, her husband, David Hogan, his brother, William Whitefield Jackson, the church family of Greater Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, Reverend Earl Griffin and several of his dearest friends.

Harry is survived by his families Jackson and Gillespie, his dog, Penelope, and networks of friends who also respected and loved him.

Harry wrote many things in his various crusades at the newspaper, essays, and novels. He loved his career and was reluctant to leave it.

Harrison Jerome "Harry/Jerry" Jackson was a hero-in-training all his life. He was a profound and fearless journalist, a photographer with an epic eye and an old soul, a devoted and doting partner, a model brother who was beloved and admired, an infatuated father, a hard-headed Kansas mule, a compelling author, his mother's favorite, and the very picture of a great man.

Service Arrangements: Monday, October 14, 2019, 2 o'clock p.m., Saint Louis Cremation (St. Louis Location), 2135 Chouteau Ave.,

St. Louis, MO 63103. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Harry's honor to the following charitable organizations: www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shconate Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org/methods-to-donate/