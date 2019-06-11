Keitz, Harry Anthony DDS at the age of 88, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, June 10, 2019. Beloved son of the late Albert A. Keitz and Margaret C. Keitz (nee Tobin); loving brother of the late Margaret J. Keitz; dear cousin of Dorothy Tobin Brady, Timothy T. Brady M.D. (Marianne M.D.), John Brady (Maggie), Clare Brady M.D. and Kevin Brady (Maureen); dear friend of Dr. Michael Kutten, Gail Bradford and Marla Blanton. Dr. Keitz was a lifelong resident of St. Louis, graduate of St. Louis University School of Dentistry and proudly served in the United States Navy. Services: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Rd., Richmond Heights on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church, prior to the service, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis University. Online condolences at www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 11, 2019