Pilcher, Harry Arthur

died on May 29th, 2020 in St. Louis, MO after contracting COVID-19. He was born in Junction City, Kansas to Harry Henry Pilcher and Gunda Thorine Pilcher on July 15th, 1938. Loving husband of the late Zaddie "Sandy" Mae Pilcher; cherished father of Catherine LaFlamme (Lynn Green), Romana Orton, and Cheryl (Ed) Burguiere; and dear brother and brother-in-law of Carl and Virginia Pilcher. He is also survived by many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Harry was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and his stepmother, Goldie Sue.

Services: A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11th at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel at Bellefontaine Cemetery, 4947 W. Florissant Ave, St. Louis, MO.