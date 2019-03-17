Mathews, Harry B. III of St. Louis, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born April 24, 1934, the son of Harry B. Mathews, Jr. and Constance A. Mathews. He is survived by five children, Harry (Anne) Mathews IV, Daniel (Joe) Mathews, John (special friend Jeri Lynn) Mathews, Louise (David) Guiot, and Charles (Melissa) Mathews. Also surviving are six grandchildren and a sister, Margaret M. Jenks. The family wishes to acknowledge the devoted care from long-term employees and caretakers, especially the Hilderbrand family for which Mr. Mathews was very grateful. Mr. Mathews was previously an executive with the family-owned Mississippi Lime Company in Alton, Illinois prior to his retirement. Services: Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the Washington University Neurofibromatosis (NF) Center, 660 S. Euclid Ave., CB 8111, St. Louis, MO 63110, or to the John W. Barriger III National Railroad Library, St. Louis Mercantile Library Ass'n, University of Missouri-St. Louis, 1 University Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63121. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019