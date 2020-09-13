1/1
Harry B. Pohl
Pohl, Harry B.

Thursday, September 10, 2020. Husband of 63 years to Jean Pohl (nee Hassler); loving father of Steve (Joy), Dennis (Barbara) and Gary (Laura) Pohl; adoring grandfather of Michael, Kristen, Erin, Jennifer, Brian and Lauren Pohl; dear brother-in-law of Joan (Harris) Bumb and the late Judy Manierski.

Mr. Pohl was a proud Navy Veteran and huge Cardinals and Blues fan.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, September 16, 12:00 Noon. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Funeral
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
