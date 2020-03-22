Harry C. Thiel

Thiel, Harry C.

Harry C. Thiel, 90, Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully March 10, 2020.

He was born June 10, 1929, in Oak Park, Illinois, to Harry F. and Gertrude C. (Dreher) Thiel.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lynn Thiel, and their three children, Joan Leavens (John), David Thiel (Sarah) and Richard Thiel (Andi Heard), brother Robert Thiel (Carol), grandchildren Lane Leavens (Bobby Nicholson), Claire DelliVeneri (Michael), Alyssa Thiel (fiance Chris Gleason), Elly Leavens (Luke Schneider), Charles Thiel, and Adeline Thiel, and great-grandchildren Henry DelliVeneri and Bowen Leavens Schneider.

Services: A celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date. Further details will be posted at First Lutheran Church, Mission Hills, KS, and Mt. Moriah Funeral Home (www.mtmoriah.net).

Contributions in Harry's memory may be made to the , Sierra Club, the Southern Poverty Law Center, The Nature Conservancy, Lutheran World Relief, Our Lord's Lutheran Church in Maryville, Illinois, or a .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
