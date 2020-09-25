Herbst, Harry "Glen"

passed away, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 71.

Beloved husband of Judy Herbst; Loving father of Dionna (Austin) Helfers, Todd (Tanya) Norman, and Lora (Monty) Duke; Brother of Mary (Terry) Mabery; Brother-In-Law of Larry Richard and Tammy (Jerry) Hall; Our loving Papa Glen, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend to many.

Services: A service of SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Location, date, and times pending. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook and view full obituary at Schrader.com.