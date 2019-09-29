Effinger, Harry J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne M. Effinger (nee Reichert); dearest father of Cherie (Jim) Cain, Michael (Janice) Effinger, Kathy (Doug) Glynn, Tim (Jan) Effinger; Nancy (Tony) Cwiklowski; dear grandfather of Stefani, Jim, Nicole, Tricia, Katie, Karin, Mark, Andrew, Brian, Jose, Alyssa, Nick and Jacob; great-grandfather of 15; brother of Gil (Joan) Effinger; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation Thursday, October 10, 9 a.m. until Mass time 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Church, 1765 Charbonier Rd., Florissant 63031. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation. Funeral luncheon to follow Mass at St. Ferdinand.