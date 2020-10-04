1/
Harry J. Pfiffner Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pfiffner, Jr., Harry J.

Asleep in Jesus Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Mildred 'Jean' Pfiffner (nee Feller); loving father of Beverly (the late John Paquet and Martin Miller) Paquet, David Pfiffner, Harry Pfiffner III, Nancy (Joe) Maniaci, Charles Pfiffner and the late Kathleen Powell; adoring grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 11.

Services: Visitation at Salem Lutheran Church (8343 Gravois 63123) on Wednesday, October 7, from 10:00 a.m. until funeral service time at 12:00 Noon. Interment at J.B. Nation al Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Salem Lutheran Church appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved