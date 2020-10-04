Pfiffner, Jr., Harry J.

Asleep in Jesus Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Mildred 'Jean' Pfiffner (nee Feller); loving father of Beverly (the late John Paquet and Martin Miller) Paquet, David Pfiffner, Harry Pfiffner III, Nancy (Joe) Maniaci, Charles Pfiffner and the late Kathleen Powell; adoring grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 11.

Services: Visitation at Salem Lutheran Church (8343 Gravois 63123) on Wednesday, October 7, from 10:00 a.m. until funeral service time at 12:00 Noon. Interment at J.B. Nation al Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Salem Lutheran Church appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON service.