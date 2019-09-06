|
Schneller, Harry J. 'Whitey'
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Beloved husband for 70 years of the late Rose Marie Schneller (nee Mueller); dear father of Martha (Dennis) Moore, Jean (Joe) Farhatt, Nancy (Ralph) Zitzmann, Kay (the late Don) Dulle, Ann (the late Jim) Vessey, James (Karen) and Gerry (Coleen) Schneller and the late Mary (survived by Jim) Johnson; our dear grandfather of 32 and great-grandfather of 47; our dear uncle, great-uncle and friend.
Retiree of Anheuser-Busch and Illinois Distributing Company.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Monday, September 9, 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Harry's family would like to say a special thank you to the folks at Nazareth Living Center for their loving care and friendship. Contributions to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque for tuition assistance appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 3-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019