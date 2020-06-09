Trembley, Harry Joseph

Graduated from Parks College. Served in the U.S. Army Air Force 1944-1946. Worked as an

aeronautical engineer for Curtis-Wright, McDonnell-Douglas and Boeing. Beloved husband of the late Sandra S. Trembley. Father of Arnold Trembley, the late Anne Sattler (William), Elinor Schmidt, John Trembley (Cynthia), the late Peter Trembley (Sabine). Dear grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle. Preceded in death by his parents, brother, and sisters.

Services: Memorial service to be announced at a later date.