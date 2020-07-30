Glassman, Harry Lloyd

In Loving Memory of Harry Lloyd Glassman.

Dr. Harry Glassman, of St Louis, MO peacefully passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020 after reaching the age of 95 years old.

Beloved husband of late Lillian Glassman, father of Lorisa (Dr. Robert) DeLorenzo and late Dr. Elliott Glenn Glassman; loving grandfather of Brock (Maureen) Grant (Jennifer), Shanelle

DeLorenzo, Natalie (Mitchell)

Kalmar, and Matthew (Melissa) Glassman; great-grandfather to Lilliana, Jackson, Trevor, and Addison DeLorenzo, Evan and Ian Glassman, and Benji, Julian, and Zoe Kalmar. Loving brother of Silvia, Sally, Billie, Tillie and Paul. Beloved cousin and uncle.

Harry was born on October 2,1925 in Patterson, New Jersey to Chana (Ana) and Morris Glassman. He was an entrepreneur and philanthropist and started his own dental practice. He also helped build planes during the war. He met the love of his life, Lillian, at an early age and knew she was too pretty to pass up. He pinned her with his fraternity pin and they lived together inseparably for over 66 years.

Harry and Lillian loved to travel. They were frequent guests aboard the QE2 and Queen Mary. They went on over 15 world cruises together and took their family on annual getaways. Some would say a cruise ship was their second home.

Harry was known to be a sharp dresser. From his silk monogrammed button-down shirts, cufflinks and immaculately coifed hair; he was a sliver fox but only had eyes for Lillian. He loved dressing up whenever he had the chance, whether it was for a play at the Muny or winning a Halloween costume contest.

Harry will be forever remembered for his sharp mind and keen wit. He was a character and although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in Heaven, reunited with Lillian, Glenn and other friends and family.

The family would like to thank the health care professionals from Comforcare, Sharon & Mara, for their great care in the last couple of years of his life and grateful to the wonderful staff at The Carlisle Palm Beach.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to a charity of the donor's choice.

Services: An intimate memorial service will be held on Friday, July 31st, 2020. If you would like to join virtually, please call Berger Memorial Chapel 314-361-0622 for the Zoom link.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE