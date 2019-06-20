St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Harry M. O'Brien Jr.

Harry M. O'Brien Jr. Obituary
O'Brien, Harry M. Jr. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Cathy O'Brien (nee Weber); dear father of Michelle (Joseph) Cobb, Christina (Timothy) Garrett and Harry M. O'Brien III; loving grandfather of Phoebe Cobb, Dominic and Gabriella Garrett; dear brother of Maryann Porter; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Friday, June 21, 9:30 a.m. to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019
