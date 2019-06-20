|
|
O'Brien, Harry M. Jr. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Cathy O'Brien (nee Weber); dear father of Michelle (Joseph) Cobb, Christina (Timothy) Garrett and Harry M. O'Brien III; loving grandfather of Phoebe Cobb, Dominic and Gabriella Garrett; dear brother of Maryann Porter; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Friday, June 21, 9:30 a.m. to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019