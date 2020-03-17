Harry Maxwell Dillon Jr.

Dillon, Harry Maxwell, Jr.

passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, March 14, 2020 surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. He was born on January 6, 1935 in Lafayette, IN, the son of Harry and Gladys (Elizabeth) Dillon.

He was a devout Christian, husband, and father of 6 children, grandfather of 14, and great-grandfather of 3. Harry set an example for his family second to none. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, daughters Lisa and Laura (Brent), sons Max (Jenny), Todd (Vicki), Scott, Ryan (Christy); grandchildren Kelly, Katie (Chris), Abby, Bryce (Brittany), Allie, Brock, Drake, Drew, Dillon, Hannah, Hayley, Cali, Carter, Camryn; great-grandchildren Emily, Max, Chesney, and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Due to current health concerns nationwide, a private graveside ceremony will be held, with a "Celebration of Life" ceremony to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wildwood Christian Church in honor of Harry. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020
