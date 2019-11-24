|
Fisher, Harry N.D.
6/15/1931 - 11/19/2019 Author, poet, playwright, thespian, pianist, philanthropist; Air Force veteran, lawyer, public relations executive, editor; theologian, scholar, world traveler; squash, tennis, & chess competitor; swimmer, card player, kite flyer, tandem bike rider; husband, father, grandfather.
Son of a Hungarian Presbyterian minister, Harry grew up in Minnesota, Iowa, and Arkansas. He earned his BA from the University of Chicago and his JD from U. of C. Law in 1953 at the age of 21. Harry was an Air Force officer at Lackland, San Antonio and at Edwards, California. There he met Joy Waltke, a St. Louisan. They were married from 1955 until her death in 1980; they had two children: Hal and Diane.
In 1957 Harry moved to St. Louis, where he joined a local law firm as a criminal defense attorney. Later he changed careers to public relations and became a principal in the PR firm Stemmler, Bartram, Fisher and Payne. In the 1980s Harry was editor of St. Louis RCGA's Commerce Magazine.
In 1981 Harry married St. Louisan Arden Mueller. Together they dedicated their energies to supporting the Community Music School at Webster University, KFUO/RAF, the Repertory Theater, and other arts programs.
Harry was a scholar-in-residence at Tantur Ecumenical Institute in Israel. In retirement, he focused on Biblical translation and completed his book Luke-Acts Is a Legal Brief. He also wrote plays, directed and acted in regional productions. He recorded 150+ titles for Talking Tapes for the Blind.
During his adult life Harry was a member of both Trinity Presbyterian Church and Bethel Lutheran Church; The Missouri Athletic Club, the Bath & Tennis club, John Burroughs Health Club; The Players theatrical group, The Artists' Guild; regional chess and poetry groups. Harry lived at Aberdeen Heights retirement community in Kirkwood.
Private service and interment. www.boppchapel.com