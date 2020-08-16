Proctor, Harry P.

on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy L. Proctor (Edwards) for 38 years. Avid animal lover and huge baseball fan.

Services: Funeral service at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3517 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO on August 22 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of MO or St. John's Lutheran Church Care Connection. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.