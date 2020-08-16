1/
Harry P. Proctor
1934 - 2020
Proctor, Harry P.

on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy L. Proctor (Edwards) for 38 years. Avid animal lover and huge baseball fan.

Services: Funeral service at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3517 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO on August 22 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of MO or St. John's Lutheran Church Care Connection. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Memories & Condolences

August 15, 2020
Nancy, We are thinking of you with concern and admiration. You kept Harry's world safe and secure for so long. We marvel at your strength. May the Lord bring you strength and comfort. Jean and Ken Leonhardi
Jean & Leonhardi
Friend
