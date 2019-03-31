St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Skaggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry R. Skaggs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry R. Skaggs Obituary
Skaggs, Harry R. Passed away on March 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Thelma A. Skaggs (nee Nickles); dear father of Gloria (Gerald) Clanton, Joan (the late David) Endermuhle and Ray (Martha) Skaggs; dear grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of nine and two late great-grandchildren; our dear uncle great-uncle cousin and friend Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Tuesday April 2, 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Memorials to Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Rd., 63125, appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now