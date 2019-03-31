|
|
Skaggs, Harry R. Passed away on March 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Thelma A. Skaggs (nee Nickles); dear father of Gloria (Gerald) Clanton, Joan (the late David) Endermuhle and Ray (Martha) Skaggs; dear grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of nine and two late great-grandchildren; our dear uncle great-uncle cousin and friend Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Tuesday April 2, 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Memorials to Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Rd., 63125, appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019